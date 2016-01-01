RE/MAX Southwest marks 30 years in Sugar Land

By Andrea Dillahunty

Special to The Fort Bend Star

Anyone who bought a home from one of the original five RE/MAX Southwest Owners and stayed put, their house would be paid for by now.

RE/MAX Southwest is celebrating 30 years in business. Back then, Frank DeCicco had the foresight to buy RE/MAX franchises for Texas. That was when RE/MAX was reshaping the way real estate was done. The five owners recognized Houston’s growth toward historic Sugar Land and in 1986, bought Sugar Land’s first RE/MAX franchise.

Sugar Land became known as a Houston bedroom community of deluxe living with a mix of large estates to average homes that were surrounded by lush landscaping, top ranked schools, and everything a planned community could offer. Sugar Land was close enough for the professional to get to work with ease yet let them escape the big city hustle and bustle, to a more environmentally friendly and welcoming lifestyle for their family.

RE/MAX Southwest, with a handful of agents, recognized Sugar Land’s path for fast growth. They set out to make RE/MAX Southwest Real Estate Agency a lasting legacy from a band of true believers. The goal was to sell southwest Houston with gusto. Betty Townes (one of RE/MAX Southwest’s original agents) said, “You don’t only work at RE/MAX Southwest … you live and breathe it.”

Bill Moore (another veteran agent) stated, “We’re not only a viable business but, a strong family … all working toward the same goal with a passion for our clients’ real estate needs.”

Owners Bette Lemon and Jennifer Wang shared excitement and pride of being a part of the development of Sugar Land in the heart of Fort Bend County. They reminisced about the late, Dr. Gaylord Greenfield, one of the other forces that helped pull RE/MAX Southwest together. Lemon said, “Back then, we were small in numbers but, mighty in fortitude. Gaylord was truly an inspiration to our success.”

The story is they started small, and expanded their offices several times before settling at 14905 Southwest Freeway. Broker/partner Jennifer Wang stated, “We were busting at the seams by the year 2000, and relocated to our high visibility building, off 59 and Williams Trace, where we continue to thrive.”

They said their vision for RE/MAX Southwest’s building was to offer the public and agents’ clients a one-stop-shop complete with mortgage company, insurance agencies, title company and even a pest control service. They continued to enjoy a great presence in Fort Bend County by, engaging and encouraging professional agents. RE/MAX Southwest was recognized as the No. 1 RE/MAX office in Texas for three consecutive years.

“We’ve been serving Sugar Land and the Greater Houston area for 30 years because of our many top producers,” Lemon said.

Several of the agents have been with the company more than 20 years. The owners attribute the longevity to there being strength in numbers and their agents’ compassion for their clients.

RE/MAX Southwest’s success and long standing reputation in the community shows from continuous referrals and client loyalty.

Its associates are the homegrown experts of the local market and can facilitate clients’ best moves to or from their next Texas property, residential or commercial.