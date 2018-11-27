Renaissance gold

The French knight creates a burst of golden glitter as he snares a ring from the hand of the Festival Queen Sunday afternoon at the Texas Renaissance Festival. The royal jousts are a popular attraction at the annual festival in Todd Mission, near Magnolia. Sunday was the end of the 44th annual festival, which runs nine weekends from late September through Thanksgiving weekend. This year saw a near-record 655,111 people in attendance. “We are honored to have served our faithful patrons for yet another year, featuring nine themed weekends, award-winning food, best-in-class entertainment and all of our brand new events and experiences,” said Texas Renaissance Festival General Manager Terre Albert. “We’re already looking forward to celebrating our 45th year together in 2019 – complete with lots of new surprises!” (Photo by Joe Southern)