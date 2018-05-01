Rep. Olson taking applications for his Youth Advisory Council

From staff reports

For the fort bend star

Rep. Pete Olson (TX-22) invites high school juniors and seniors in his district to apply to participate in his 2018-2019 Congressional Youth Advisory Council (CYAC) this fall.

This advisory council provides insight into the youth perspective and Olson encourages them to work hard to accomplish their academic goals.

“Our high school students are our nation’s future leaders,” Olson said. “Participating in this council gives students the opportunity to better understand the inner workings of government and interact with local officials and leaders in industry. Hearing directly from these students also helps me better understand their priorities and get their input on the work we are doing in Congress. I encourage all TX-22 high school juniors and seniors to apply and look forward to meeting the 2018-2019 council.”

The CYAC is a select group of high school students that meet with Olson to discuss the issues most important to them. The council meets six times within the school year and includes a roundtable discussion on current events, as well as learning the pivotal role of lawmakers, experts and citizens in a democracy. These high-achieving students are considered ambassadors for Congressman Olson and have the opportunity to provide feedback on legislation working its way through Congress. Completed applications are due to the Sugar Land or Pearland offices by June 1. For applications and more information, visit https://olson.house.gov/services/student-services.