Rep. Reynolds reports on odor reduction efforts at landfill

State Rep. Ron Reynolds, D-Missouri City, recently sent a letter to constituents updating them on progress he has been making on odor problems from the Blue Ridge Landfill.

“I have been actively working with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) to address the foul offensive odors caused by the Blue Ridge Landfill,” he said. “On April 10, 2018, Republic Services (owner of the Blue Ridge Landfill) proposed an Odor Control Plan that plan was approved by TCEQ. This is a five-year comprehensive plan to be implemented by Republic Services to remediate the odors. TCEQ will continue monitoring implementation and evaluating compliance of this plan.”

He said he has met with officials from Republic Services and along with State Sen. Borris Miles took a tour of the landfill in Fresno on April 30. They spent three and a half hours there and met with General Manager Brandon Rogers and Stephen Minick, their director of government affairs.

“So far in 2018, Blue Ridge has installed 28 new gas wells to enhance their gas collection system. They plan on installing 10 additional gas wells in the next 120 days,” Reynolds said.

As part of the agreed order with the TCEQ, Blue Ridge has set up an odor complaint hotline for residents to contact the landfill directly at 281-668-9747. Residents can also get information, take a tour or contact the landfill by going to their website at www.blueridgelandfill.com.

Specifically, Republic Services has invested over $7 million in infrastructure upgrades since 2016 into the Blue Ridge Landfill. Some of the enhancements include:

• Major enhancements to the Gas Collection and Control System responsible for collecting and destroying landfill gas;

• 131 existing gas wells received upgrades to improve collection efficiency;

• 53 new gas wells were installed to assist with capturing more landfill gas;

• 113 pumps have been added to gas wells to improve collection efficiency.

Blue Ridge has also suspended direct discharge of leachate to the Pearland sewer system.

Odor misting systems now encompass the entire landfill perimeter and use environmentally safe air and water-based compounds to neutralize odors.

A one-mile vapor odor control system was installed around the site’s perimeter to supplement the existing odor misting system.

They discontinued some waste streams to further eliminate the potential for odor.

Reynolds said Republic Services has committed to instituting further infrastructure enhancements, including:

• Installing two additional new landfill gas wells to expand collection and control landfill gas;

• Installing 18 pumps in gas wells to extract more landfill liquids;

• Installing one mile of HDPE piping to support gas infrastructure;

• Installing an additional permanent utility flare to safely destroy landfill gas;

• Installing two additional 200,000-gallon leachate storage tanks; and

• Constructing an updated landfill gas-to-energy plant on-site to collect landfill gas and convert it to usable energy.

“Finally, I emphasized for Republic Services to commit themselves to rebuilding the public trust by being more transparent and engaged with the local community,” Reynolds said. “I left the nearly four hour meeting with a feeling of optimism and hope that we are finally on our way to eliminating the foul offensive odors that have for far too long plagued our community.”