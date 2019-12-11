Reports: Venezuela grants house arrest to ‘Citgo 6’

The Venezuelan government has granted house arrest to six Citgo executives who have been detained since November 2017, according to Monday reports by the Associated Press and Reuters. Four of the men have ties to Fort Bend County.

Houston-based Citgo is a subsidiary of Petroleos de Venezuela SA (PDVSA), a state-run oil and gas company. Reuters reported that the six men, who were arrested on corruption charges after reporting to Venezuela for a meeting shortly before Thanksgiving two years ago, still cannot leave the country, per the conditions of their release from jail. Five of them are dual citizens.

One of the detained executives, Jorge Toledo, has a home in Sugar Land and relatives in Richmond. Three others – Gustavo Cardenas, Jose Pereira and Jose Luis Zambrano – are Katy residents. The other detained men are Tomeu Vadell and Alirio Zambrano, the brother of Jose Luis.

Relatives of all the men, along with other supporters and U.S. Rep. Pete Olson, participated in an October march in Houston that was organized by Alexandra Forseth, the daughter of Alirio Zambrano. In an attempt to pressure the U.S. government to demand their release from the regime of Nicolas Maduro, Forseth started the Citgo 6 Coalition and has secured more than 1,000 signatures on a petition to elected officials.

According to Olson and relatives of Cardenas, Toledo and the Zambranos, the men were accused of trying to make decisions that would financially inhibit Citgo’s parent company and by extension the Venezuelan government. They have yet to stand trial.

“New developments are a step in the right direction, but all will not be right until the Citgo 6 are returned to their families,” Olson said Tuesday on Twitter. “We will never give up until they are allowed back to the USA!”