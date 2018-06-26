Republicans elect Kennedy to run for judge of County Court of Law No. 5

The Fort Bend County Republican Party has elected Harold Kennedy to run for Judge of County Court of Law No. 5. The party’s precinct chairs voted recently at their county executive committee’s organizational and special meeting for the purpose of selecting their nominee. This vote was necessary, after the passing of the Judge Ronald Cohen in March. Longtime republicans and community leaders, Pat Hebert and Linda Howell, spoke in support of Kennedy after being nominated by Precinct Chair Lewis Luckenbach.

Kennedy, recently came up short in a run-off bid for Judge for County Court of Law No. 3. As associate judge, Kennedy knows the law and is familiar with the types of cases of CCL5’s docket such as juvenile cases, misdemeanors, civil cases less than $200,000, probate and mental health cases, as well as condemnation and family law.

Kennedy’s 19 years of experience as an associate judge, commitment, and knowledge garnered him enough votes from the precinct chairs against three other nominations including fellow Associate Judge Andrew Dornburg, and attorneys Nancy Lusk and Greg Goodrum. Kennedy has been a licensed attorney since 1983.

Fort Bend County District Attorney John Healey, Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls, and Fort Bend County Precinct 4 Constable Trever Nehls have been strong supporters of Kennedy.

“I am not really one for many words, I just want to say two words, thank you, this means the world to me,” said Kennedy of his nomination. “You have made the correct selection here, making this ballot and making this historic ballot, I want to thank you all,” he said.

Kennedy will now face a democrat opponent in the General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 6.