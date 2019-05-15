Retail center making its way to Sugar Land

Residents of Sugar Land as well as the New Territory and Telfair master-planned communities could soon have a new retail center in their backyard.

According to Brett Levinson, assistant vice president for Weitzman, the commercial real estate firm represents a client that intends to build a nearly 15,500 square-foot shopping center near the intersection of Highway 90 and Easton Avenue.

“We’re really trying to find what the void is in this area and see if we can go after filling it,” Levinson said.

Weitzman, which does project leasing, tenant representation, property management and development, also handles leasing for additional properties in the Sugar Land and Telfair area. It began pre-leasing for the newest property – coined Shops at New Territory – in recent weeks.

“We’ve looked at bringing in restaurants, service users, medical services, things like that,” Levinson said. “Once we get a certain amount of spaces pre-leased, construction will start. Spaces could deliver in late 2019 or first quarter of 2020, contingent on the pre-leasing activity.”

Sitting in proximity to the new Sugar Land H-E-B near the intersection of Highway 90 and Highway 6, Levinson said the time is now to add to an already bustling, burgeoning community in the heart of Fort Bend County.

“We’re trying to find the best quality of tenants possible for this shopping center and these communities,” he said.

To find more information and the flier on the Shops at New Territory, visit weitzmangroup.com, click on the “Properties” tab and find the Shops at New Territory. For leasing information, prospective tenants can contact Levinson at 713-781-7111.