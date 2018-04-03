Retired educators donate books to FBISD students

The Texas Retired Teacher’s Association (TRTA) local unit, Fort Bend Harris Retired Educators (FBHRE), on Dece. 18 presented 489 new books to all students attending Lantern Lane Elementary. This Children’s Book Project (CBP) is a statewide service activity carried out through TRTA to put new books into the hands of children.

With this project, retired public school personnel continue to be a part of the education of Texas school children. CBP began in 1998 and since that time has provided more than 600,500 books to children who otherwise might never have a book to call their own. The FBHRE gives approximately 600 new books a year to FBISD school children, targeting at-risk schools with age-appropriate books selected under the leadership of retired librarians.

The CBP is ongoing and anyone who wishes may contribute. Interested parties should contact FBHRE at http://localunits.org/FortBendHarris/ or on Facebook.

Meetings are held at 1 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at Sugar Land First United Methodist Church, Great Hall, 431 Eldridge Road, Sugar Land.