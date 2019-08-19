Retiring Sugar Land manager receives national award

Allen Bogard, who is soon retiring as Sugar Land city manager, has been awarded for his service to the community.

The International City/County Management Association (ICMA) recently selected Bogard to receive the Award for Career Excellence, which will be formally presented at the ICMA’s conference in October.

The award provides a cap to Bogard’s 40-year career in public service, which includes more than two decades in the city of Sugar Land. He received the Texas City Management Association’s Administrator of the Year Award in 2005.

Bogard, who joined the city as deputy city manager in 1995, had a hand in the creation of Sugar Land’s Towne Square and the relocation of Minute Maid’s corporate headquarters to Sugar Land. Under his watch, the city also has seen the expansion of First Colony Mall, Constellation Field, Smart Financial Centre and UH-Sugar Land as well as annexations of Greatwood, First Colony, New Territory and other communities.

“I have approached my career in city management as a noble calling,” Bogard said in a news release. “Our founding fathers said that government’s primary purpose was the safety of the people and their pursuit of happiness, and city government is uniquely positioned to achieve these ends. To create an environment for the people to flourish. Over my career, I have strived to achieve this noble purpose.”