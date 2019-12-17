Revved up – Clements alum, pro racer provides students unique experience

For some students, driver’s education can evoke thoughts of dry lessons such as “hands at 10 and 2” and to be smooth on the brake pedal.

Last weekend, students from a local high school received the early Christmas gift of learning extreme driving techniques complete with hands-on lessons from a homegrown professional racer.

A group of about 20 Clements High School students got the chance to learn driving techniques from IndyPro 200 racer and school alumnus Kory Enders at the MSR Houston road course in Angleton last Saturday morning as part of a special installment of Mercedes-Benz of Sugar Land’s Teen Driving Safety School. Enders and MSR instructors guided the class through practical applications of high-speed braking and turning on the facility’s autocross course.

“You get to actually do the exercises in person and see what you need to do, so when you get out onto the street and see these situations you know how to correct it,” Clements senior Christophe Pousada said. “To put them into practice and seeing firsthand what would happen, I think you’ll be calmer and more ready for the situation.”

Each student also had the opportunity to train in Comcast’s Distracted Driving Simulator – which provided a simulation for drivers to experience the dangers of texting and distracted driving in a controlled off-track environment – as well as the chance to practice the art of drifting.

“Students are getting to learn about what the car feels like at its absolute limits. They’re experiencing the car at its extreme points of braking, steering and the

throttle,” said the 22-year-old Enders, a Sugar Land native who graduated from Clements in 2014. “We want them to experience all of those extremes so that the first time they do that is here in a controlled (setting) rather than out on the road. This allows them to understand what’s going to happen.

“In an extreme situation, you’re going to need to use the most out of your vehicle. Having that tool in your chest is something that carries with them through their entire driving life.”

Mercedes-Benz of Sugar Land’s Derek Brown said the Teen Driving School is typically exclusive to the company’s clientele and their children, but a proposition from Enders last year spurred a partnership for the first-ever concentrated high school course. Enders and the dealership each pitched in $5,000 to cover course costs, allowing them to offer it to students for free.

“We’ve been looking for a way to bring Kory into some of his community passions, one of which is giving back to Clements,” Brown said. “He came to us and said he wanted to find a way to get involved with Clements. I knew we had to find a way to make these worlds come together, so we brought this world to the students.”

That world was enthusiastically received by students such as Pousada and junior Ashlyn Faidley, who said she learned more in two hours under the hands-on tutelage of MSR instructors and Enders – who was in the car with students to provide instruction – than in several classes of a regular driving school.

“When we were driving really fast down the cones and I kept hitting them, I was like, ‘Wow, if these were people it’d be really bad!’ It was nice to know how to get out of those situations now,” she said. “Sometimes you see people on TV teaching you with their programs, but instead (Kory) is actually out here helping us. That’s really nice to have and makes it a lot easier to learn.”

Enders, who has competed on the pro circuit since graduation, said he has long wanted to find ways to pour back into a school and community that helped him get his start. Saturday’s class was the first culmination of combining his passions to do so.

“I think (being from Clements) helps me connect with the students a lot, and they have something to strive for in the sense that there is something out there after high school,” he said. “To see them in the same position I was in a couple short years ago and having so much fun learning is really enlightening. You have to engage them somehow, and I think the best way to do that is by putting them with a group of their peers altogether, being spectated while doing the same thing with someone who knows what they’re doing beside them in the whole process.”

Students echoed the sentiment, and couldn’t soak up knowledge fast enough.

“There’s always going to be someone more experienced than you, so being able to take that information and knowledge back and apply it to your own life is really a great experience,” Pousada said. “It’s not something you get to do on a daily basis.”