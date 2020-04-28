Rezvankhoo making COVID-19 treatment his personal mission

Kabir Rezvankhoo knows that if he doesn’t do what his job demands, the people in his care would not have a fighting chance against COVID-19.

It’s that and more which drives him forward even as he becomes drained by the barrage of cases in Fort Bend County and his quest to find a solution.

“If I don’t do what I do, then these patients have no hope. I’m not OK with just letting people die,” he said. “To me – philosophically, morally and emotionally – I’ll do my absolute best for anyone that’s in front of me.”

Rezvankhoo, a Sugar Land resident who specializes in emergency care at Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital and the Texas Medical Center, is on the front line of the county’s battle against COVID-19. Much of his time since the pandemic began has been in the hospital’s intensive care unit, treating patients with the most severe symptoms of the upper-respiratory disease caused by the new strain of coronavirus.

As of Monday, health officials had reported 957 cases of COVID-19 in Fort Bend County, and 22 deaths related to the disease.

“A pandemic doesn’t come around often, especially as lethal as the one we’re dealing with,” Rezvankhoo said. “The mindset is to see what is happening around the world, learn from our colleagues and try to identify any potential therapeutic remedy that could save someone’s life. We’re trying to find a solution.”

Adding to the nature of treatment is the necessity of wearing personal protection equipment (PPE). Under most circumstances, Rezvankhoo said he is required to wear at least a barrier gown and cloth surgical mask along with a face shield.

In the most extreme situations, he is required to wear an N95 surgical mask. And though it may be cumbersome at times, Rezvankhoo knows the task of putting on the armor and taking it off is well worth the trouble.

“We have to go through specific procedures with donning and doffing – that process in and of itself is by and large the most important thing,” he said. “If you do that, then the risk of contamination is fairly low.”

Beyond his patients and fellow medical professionals, Rezvankhoo has the added worry of protecting his wife and three kids from whatever he is exposed to during his hospital shifts. So in addition to the donning and doffing process for PPE, he takes a few extra measures to prevent spreading it to his loved ones.

“I change out of my scrubs into street clothes, get home and take a shower,” he said. “Then I can resume my normal life.”

Those moments with his family, however, have been few and far between during the pandemic. In addition to long shifts at the hospital, Rezvankhoo said he is tirelessly working from home and on the go to find a solution to the COVID-19 problem.

Most times, he admitted, it’s hard to tell when one shift ends and another begins because it all melds together. He is affiliated with a New York-area hospital with which he is frequently on conference calls to share information.

He also runs two private physician Facebook groups that have more 400,000 members sharing potentially relevant information regarding the virus.

The process can be draining to even the most mentally-conditioned professional. But Rezvankhoo said his motivation is simple.

“If I don’t do this, then people will die. If you’re in this field or profession, social service is what we do,” he said. “Naturally, the people here are those who are willing to take personal risk for the safety of other people. … I don’t want to give up on (these patients). That’s exactly why I went into medicine.”