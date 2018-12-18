Rice files for re-election to FBISD board

Jim Rice announced he will seek re-election as Fort Bend Independent School District Board of Trustees, Position 3 in the May 4, 2019 election.

“I am proud of my service as a trustee on the board for Fort Bend ISD. During my tenure I have served as board secretary and twice as board president. Currently I serve on the audit and governance committees. My goals have always been to provide a quality education for all students, support our teachers, engage the community, and to maintain a balanced budget. I am very passionate about education and have been actively involved in education leadership positions throughout the community,” said Rice.

Jim Rice is a business owner, president and founder of Rice & Gardner Consultants, Inc., and understands what it takes to make payroll, pay taxes and maintain a balanced budget. Rice believes education plays a vital role in providing a competitive advantage to Fort Bend County, the community, and the nation.

Rice is a 37-year resident of Sugar Land. He has been married to his wife Mary for 38 years. Their three grown sons are all FBISD graduates, and all three are Eagle Scouts. Rice has been actively involved as a volunteer at all levels of Boy Scouts. He is actively involved in the community having served or currently serving on the boards of Fort Bend Cares, the Fort Bend Literacy Council, Fort Bend P 16 Regional Council, Greater Fort Bend Economic Development Council, the Thunder Wolf District Boy Scouts of America, the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce, and is a member of Christ United Methodist Church.

Rice and his late friend, Bob McClendon, co-founded Fort Bend Cares, a charitable foundation, in 2005. The foundation provides grants to organizations that serve disadvantaged youth in Fort Bend County. In addition, Rice was elected to serve on the Texas Association of School Boards as its first vice president.

For more information, visit www.jimricefbisd.com.