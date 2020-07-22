Richmond care facility undergoing COVID-19 assessment

The City of Richmond announced Wednesday that the Cambridge Health and Rehabilitation Center, a long-term care facility, was alerted by the Texas Department of Emergency Management (TDEM) that it had 17 cases of COVID-19 at the center.

The city said the state’s Rapid Assessment Quick Reaction Force will be on site at 1106 Golfview Dr. on Thursday to conduct a site assessment and administer additional COVID-19 tests to all residents, healthcare professionals, and staff members working at the center.

Cambridge’s patients are at high risk for the contagious disease caused by the new coronavirus strain, which has infected 6,130 Fort Bend County residents of Wednesday, according to county health officials. There have been at least 75 deaths caused by COVID-19, while 2,211 patients have recovered.

“The City of Richmond is committed to working with our local community partners … to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus in our community and surrounding areas,” the city said in a news release.