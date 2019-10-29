Fort Bend Southwest Star Newspaper

Richmond clinic fundraiser nets more than $350,000

Jeff Haley with OakBend Medical Center speaks Oct. 19 at the annual Patchwork of Life fundraiser, which raised more than $350,000 this year. (Contributed photo)

An area healthcare organization’s fundraiser had another successful year.

OakBend Medical Center’s seventh annual Patchwork of Life event Oct. 19 raised more than $350,000 toward a 3D mammography machine for the Women’s Imaging Department at OakBend’s Jackson Street Campus.

With more than 650 attendees, the event’s live auction brought in more than $100,000, with items like a Tuscan villa vacation, an African safari and a Houston sports ticket package. Guests also had the opportunity to purchase and personalize a quilt square for the annual dedication quilt.

