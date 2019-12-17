Richmond fundraiser benefits Fort Bend nonprofit organization

Fort Bend County wine and food connoisseurs recently got the chance to sip and stroll while supporting a local charitable foundation.

More than 200 attendees came to the Vino in Veranda on Dec. 9, when an afternoon devoted to showcasing local food and libations at the community’s amenity center raised $1,500 to help the Friends of North Richmond. Created in 2009, Friends of North Richmond works to create greater access to living wage jobs, spiritual health, clean water, quality education, child care, healthy families, basic and financial literacy, transportation and health care for those considered to be living in poverty in the Richmond community.

Friends of North Richmond director Elise Kaufman said the money raised will fund several of the organization’s programs, such as providing a hot meal for the 50 students who are receiving direct homework help in the organization’s “You Can” Academy. The organization also offers in-school student support, literacy programs, adult GED completion, English as a Second Language classes, job readiness training and home repairs.