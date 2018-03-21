Richmond makes top 100 safest cities in Texas list

The National Council for Home Safety and Security, a trade association comprised of home security professionals across America, recently announced the 2018 Safest Cities in Texas ranking and Richmond made the top 100 list with a ranking at number 94, based on 2017 data.

The methodology used to determine this ranking is based on the most recent FBI Uniform Crime Report along with National Council’s own population data and internal research. Cities with populations under 10,000 do not qualify, nor do those that failed to submit a complete crime report to the FBI. The remaining cities were ranked based on the number of reported violent crimes (aggravated assault, murder, rape, and robbery) and property crimes (burglary, arson, larceny-theft, and motor vehicle theft) per 1,000 people. These variables were then weighted, with violent crimes accounting for 1.5 of the total (due to their severity) than property crimes.

Based on a population of 12,245 Richmond’s violent crime number came in at 3.51 per 1,000 people and property crimes came in at 21.80 per 1,000 people. With almost 1,000 cities in Texas (which doesn’t include unincorporated communities), a ranking of 94 on this list is a compliment reflecting the community policing and involvement Richmond Police Department has with the Richmond community.