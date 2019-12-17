Richmond man facing multiple narcotics charges

According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Christopher Donnelly of Richmond was arrested last Friday afternoon after a collaborative undercover operation by the Fort Bend County Narcotics Task Force, FBCSO Patrol Division, U.S. Homeland Security Investigations and the Houston Police Department.

Police say they executed a search warrant at a residence located in the 2500 block of Old South in the unincorporated area of Richmond the morning of Dec. 13. Police say the search led to the seizure of nearly 250 pounds of marijuana, more than 70 grams of THC oil, 20 grams of cocaine, more than $400,000 in cash and other assets police believe to be the result of drug sales. The substances seized have an approximate street value of more than $500,000, according to the FBCSO.

Donnelly has been charged with two counts of First Degree Felony Manufacturing/Delivery of a controlled substance, one count of First Degree Felony Money Laundering and one count of Second Degree Felony Possession of Marijuana.

“Thank you to the Narcotics Task Force for your diligence in trying to keep our streets free of illicit substances,” Sheriff Troy Nehls said in a statement.