Richmond man sentenced for aggravated assault

Fort Bend County man Derrick Damon Blakes was sentenced to five years in prison Aug. 23 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon stemming from a September 2017 incident in Richmond, according to the district attorney’s office.

Blakes was convicted in May and must serve at least half of his sentence before becoming eligible for parole.

According to prosecutors, Blakes assaulted his partner with a large kitchen knife at a home in the Richmond area on Sept. 30, 2017, before barricading himself in the home to avoid arrest and refusing to exit when asked.