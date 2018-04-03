Richmond man sentenced to 24 years for murder

Presiding Judge Brady G. Elliott sentenced Travion Depaul Fountain to 24 years in prison on March 26, after a jury convicted him of murder and unlawful possession of a firearm in February.

The 26-year-old Richmond man was charged with the crime after a drive-by shooting in 2016.

According to Fort Bend County Assistant District Attorney Thomas Pfeiffer, Richmond police officers were dispatched to Maiden Lane in the middle of the night on June 6, 2016, in reference to a drive-by shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a man on the ground bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to Oak Bend Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Moments after the shooting, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Fountain indicating that he had shot at the man but did so in self-defense. With no other leads, the case was closed until the Richmond Police Department learned of a surveillance video that captured the details of shooting – none of which supported self-defense.

During the trial, a witness testified that she was in the car with Fountain at the time of the shooting and that he was receiving information from others in the neighborhood regarding the victim’s whereabouts. Shortly after locating his target, Fountain opened fire with a .233 rifle that included a scope. Evidence suggested that prior to the shooting; the victim had threatened the defendant and his family via Facebook.

The jury deliberated approximately seven hours before convicting Fountain of his crimes, after which the defendant requested the judge to decide his punishment. The court reconvened the trial on March 26 to consider and assess punishment. Fountain was then sentenced to 24 years in prison.

Pfeiffer prosecuted the case.

“We cannot allow disputes to be settled in the streets,” he said. “This is why we have courts and juries. Justice was served in this case.”

Murder is a first-degree felony punishable by 5-99 years, or life, in prison and unlawful possession of a firearm is a third-degree felony punishable by 2-10 years in prison. Both could include an optional fine up to $10,000. Under Texas law, Fountain must serve half of his sentence before he can be considered for parole.

Attorney Don Bankston represented the defendant.