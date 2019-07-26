Richmond man sentenced to 75 years in prison

A Fort Bend County man convicted of sexually abusing two young children likely will die in prison.

Richmond resident Eddie Ray Charles, 52, was sentenced to 75 years in prison, according to the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s office.

A news release from the DA’s office said Charles was charged with continuous sexual abuse of a young child or children and found guilty by a Fort Bend County jury April 26. He was sentenced July 15 and will not be eligible for parole.

Fort Bend County assistant district attorneys Melissa Muñoz and Laurel Ellisor said evidence revealed Charles engaged in sexual contact with one of the children in 2013, and also engaged in various types of sexual contact with the second child between 2007 and 2012. A third victim, abused in 1990, also testified against Charles.

“Often children do not tell right away, and may even deny when asked if they have been sexually abused. They may be scared of splitting up a family or losing a family member,” Ellisor said. “In this case, one of the two children who testified had bravely reported the abuse to a teacher and authorities were contacted immediately. As a result of that child’s bravery, a second child came forward and disclosed years of sexual abuse.”

Muñoz, the lead prosecutor, said holding Charles accountable for his crimes and keeping him away from the public would never have been possible without the children’s’ courage.

“Because of these brave kids, we were able to stop Eddie Charles from harming any more children,” she said.

Sgt. Tim Morris with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office and Rosenberg Police Department Assistant Chief Jarret Nethery, formerly with the sheriff’s office, were both instrumental in the case, according to Ellisor and Muñoz.

“More often than not, people that have access to the child, such as relatives, friends or neighbors, are the offenders,” District Attorney Brian Middleton said. “The perpetrator in this case took advantage of his access to and relationship with these children. Justice was served in Fort Bend County, and this offender will never have access to a child again.”