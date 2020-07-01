Richmond swears in new police chief

The Richmond Police Department recently swore in Jeff Craig as its newest chief. He replaced former chief Gary Adams, who retired earlier this year.

Craig, who was sworn in June 15, came to Richmond after serving as chief of the Victoria Police Department for the last eight years. A news release from Richmond PD said he began his law enforcement career in 1982 with the Long Beach Police Department in Southern California, where Craig served until taking the job in Victoria in 2011.

“I am excited to be here in Richmond and look forward to getting to know the community and the officers who are part of the Richmond team,” Craig said in a news release.

Craig, a father of four, holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Phoenix in business and management.