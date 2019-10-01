Richmond to host ALS awareness event Oct. 12

The Historic Richmond Association (HRA) will host an event aimed at bringing awareness to ALS next weekend. Downtown Richmond’s Motown On Morton will run Saturday, Oct. 12 from 6-10 p.m.

What began as an effort to bring awareness to ALS by standing together to support Steven “Rocket” Rosen, a downtown business owner and community hero diagnosed with ALS, has since grown into an evening of music and dancing in the streets.

The free event, which is open to the public, will also include a costume contest, shopping, food trucks and a bar provided by Clancy’s Pub and music from Level One Band.