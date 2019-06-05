Richmond’s Veranda opening up historic new clubhouse

Richmond’s Veranda community is adding to its amenity roster with a clubhouse that pays homage to the history of the land.

The 5,095-square-foot Cottage House is a community focal point anchoring the family-friendly pool that debuted last year.

The facility includes a 1,500-square-foot cardio and circuit-training room with a massage suite, a multi-purpose meeting room and reception area and a mezzanine play area. Stacked windows open the great room to a 3,250-square-foot covered patio, expanding the clubhouse’s functionality. The interior of the clubhouse mixes industrial and farmhouse elements to create a unique design.

“After seeing the pool with its in-the-water climbing rockwall and slides, residents were eager for the clubhouse to open,” said Trey Reichert, vice president and general manager of Veranda. “I think the designers have achieved the perfect balance of modern functionality while still respecting our history.”

The exterior’s farmhouse architecture adds historical ambiance to The Cottage House and nearby pool building, says Marcia Eddington with Studio RED Architects, who designed the building.

Porches are featured prominently throughout the complex, and large windows and additional clerestory windows add plenty of natural light. The farmhouse shutters, doors and barn-door trim are painted Veranda purple.

“As many natural trees as possible were retained, giving you a great sense of comfort when you’re out there,” she said.

The existing trees were major considerations in the landscape design of the entire amenity complex, including where to place the buildings and other elements, said Jason Miller, principal with Clark Condon, landscape designer for the project.

“We used as much of the existing forest as we could,” he said. “It feels like you’re tucked into a grove of trees — especially at the playground.”

Miller said the features of the complex were oriented to preserve views of the lakes and trees as much as possible.

Also contributing to the historic feel of The Cottage House are the types of plants selected for the landscaping.

“Many historic older homes would have side flower gardens, which we recreated along the side of the clubhouse,” he said. “We also used plants such as roses prominently in the landscaping, which are native, adaptive and historic to the area.”

Veranda is located near the northwest corner of Williams Way Boulevard and U.S. 59. Homes are priced from the $190,000s to the $600,000s.

For more information, visit www.verandatexas.com.