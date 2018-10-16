Ridge Point beats Bush for lead in district

In a battle for first place in District 20 6A, Ridge Point beat Bush 26-23 last Saturday night at Mercer Stadium.

The Bush defense held the Panthers’ offense to 175 total yards and 10 points, but the Ridge Point defense scored 16 points as they intercepted Bush four times and scored a safety on a bad punt snap to give the Panthers the win.

“It was a good, hard-fought battle. They are a real good team and they play good football, but at the end of the day, we were able to come out with a win. We had a good week of practice and we were able to come out and execute,” Ridge Point defensive lineman Nelson Ceaser said.

The Ridge Point defense blocked a Bush punt in the first quarter and Bryson Stewart fell on the ball in the end zone for a touchdown. The defense scored again in the third quarter when Bush snapped the ball out of the end zone for a safety to give the Panthers a 19-7 lead with 1:33 to go in the third quarter.

On the ensuing series, Bush defensive back Erick Young then scooped up a Panther fumble and returned it for a touchdown and the score was 19-13 going into the fourth quarter.

Bush kicker Wilfredo Guzman kicked a 33-yard field goal to bring the Broncos within 3 at 19-16. With 4:00 to go in the game, and Bush driving down field for the winning touchdown, Ridge Point’s Frank Osagiede picked off a tipped pass and scored from 54 yards out for the game winning touchdown.

“I honestly didn’t think I could get to the ball. But when I did, I knew I had to take it to the house. After I juked the first Bush player, I knew I could score,” Osagiede said.

Bush scored a late touchdown to make the score 26-23, but the Broncos onside kick failed, and Ridge Point ran out the clock.

Ridge Point’s Mason McBride rushed 30 times for 106 yards and a touchdown, and Will Pendergrass completed 8 of 25 passes for 103 yards.

“The key to the game was defense, defense, defense,” Ridge Point Head Coach Brett Sniffen said.

Bush was led by Jonathan Williams, who rushed 13 times for 100 yards.

Travis 56, Austin 22

The Travis Tigers grabbed a 33-9 halftime lead and rolled to a 56-22 victory over Austin last Friday at Mercer Stadium.

Travis quarterback Eric Rodriguez completed 12 of 21 passes for 241 yards and one touchdown. Aundre Smith rushed 11 times for 111 yards and three touchdowns, and Kaelen Shankle carried the ball 14 times for 68 yards and two touchdowns.

“This was a good team win from a good week of preparation,” Travis linebacker Zach Zimos said.

“We had a really good focus and we executed on both sides of the ball,” Travis center Justin Gwalchmai said.

Austin running back Faizal Soluade rushed 19 times for 85 yards and one touchdown, and Moises Tezzo caught 7 passes for 127 yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Tre Larsen completed 12 of 25 passes for 164 yards.

“We are excited to be 5-1 and 3-0 in district with a big game against Ridge Point coming up,” Travis Head Coach Trey Sissom said. “Defensively, we made some improvements in our secondary. Cameron Oliver had two interceptions early in the game that gave us the momentum and our defensive line, led by Pat Brown and John Henderson, kept the Austin offense off balance most of the night. Offensively, our running backs Aundre Smith and Kaelen Shankle capitalized on their opportunities on the ground and helped us control the tempo of the game. It was a great team win against a rival opponent in Austin and hopefully we can continue to make improvements as we finish out the district schedule.”

Dulles 42, Clements 7

Ainias Smith scored four touchdowns as Dulles beat Clements 42-7 last Thursday at Mercer Stadium. Smith returned an interception 54 yards for his first score, returned a kickoff 70 yards for his second touchdown, caught a 69-yard pass from Cameron Peters for his third touchdown, and ran the ball in from the 5-yard line for his last touchdown.

“It was a good win for us especially coming off a loss. We made quite a few mistakes on offense that shouldn’t have been made, but overall we played well,” Smith said. “Our defense is playing on another level.”

Myles Heard rushed four times for 76 yards and two touchdowns.

“Our offensive line was making holes early in the game for our backs, and our defense got early takeaways and stops that quickly helped increase our lead,” Heard said.

The Dulles defense held Clements to 105 yards of total offense.

Clements’ quarterback John Perry completed 6 of 18 passes for 49 yards and one touchdown.

Marshall 56, Waltrip 0

The Marshall defense limited Waltrip to 134 yards of total offense and their high-powered offense scored early and often as the Buffaloes beat Waltrip 56-0 last Thursday at Hall Stadium.

Running backs Jerry Davis and Devon Achane combined for 154 yards and four touchdowns, and quarterback Malik Hormsby completed seven of 11 passes for 168 yards and three touchdowns.

“It was a great win for us. We are still progressing,” Marshall receiver Kacey Barnett said.

“It was a good win because the team came out right away and executed with urgency. Sometimes teams get complacent and/or relax, but this team has played hard week in and week out. We look to continue to improve and work on the little things,” Marshall Head Coach James Williams said.

Willowridge 48, Northside 22

Vaughnte Frederick accounted for four touchdowns as Willowridge beat Northside 48-22 last Friday at Cowart Stadium.

Quarterback Frederick rushed 23 times for 174 yards and three touchdowns, and he completed 12 of 17 passes for 116 yards and one touchdown.

Elkins 50, Kempner 26

Kempner led 20-19 at halftime, but the Elkins Knights outscored them 31-6 in the second half to win 50-26 last Saturday at Hall Stadium.

Elkins generated 611 yards of total offense, while holding Kempner to 301 yards. Elkins’ Jacory Lee rushed 7 times for 69 yards and two touchdowns and he caught two passes for 29 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Cameron George completed 17 of 25 passes for 263 yards and three touchdowns, and Kolby White caught nine passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns.

Kempner was led by Jordan Shelton, who rushed 29 times for 210 yards and three touchdowns.

Hightower 24, Texas City 3

Hightower won its first game of the season as the Hurricanes beat Texas City 24-3 last Friday at Hall Stadium.

Quarterback Brandon Smith completed 7 of 15 passes for 114 yards and one touchdown and rushed 14 times for 64 yards and a touchdown.

This week

On Thursday, Clements plays Austin at Mercer Stadium and Willowridge plays Madison at Hall Stadium. On Friday, Dulles plays Kempner at Mercer Stadium, Ridge Point plays Travis at Hall Stadium, Hightower plays at Galveston Ball and Marshall plays at Sharpstown. On Saturday, Bush plays Elkins at Mercer Stadium.