Ridge Point beats Cinco Ranch 10-0 in playoffs

By Bill McCaughey

For the Fort bend star

Ridge Point used Makinzy Herzog’s strong pitching performance, and five home runs to beat Cinco Ranch 10-0 in six innings last Thursday at Lamar Consolidated High School.

The Panthers will play CyFair in the next round of the playoffs.

Herzog allowed only one hit, one walk and struck out 12 as the Panthers were in control from the start. In the first inning, Herzog led off and was hit by a pitch. She stole second, went to third on a ground out, and scored on a ground out to the short stop.

The Panthers didn’t have to manufacture their next runs as Tamera Knight blasted a drive over the left field fence. Knight had hit the previous pitch just as far but it curved foul at the last second.

“I was thinking, hitting two in a row to almost the same spot is a miracle,” Knight said. “The first one that went foul was an inside pitch and I got around on it. The fair ball was out over the plate more and it stayed fair.”

One batter later, Kate Dycha hit a solo home run to put Ridge Point up 3-0.

In the third inning, Payton Jackson led off with a walk. Abby Odneal followed with a home run to right field, upping the score to 5-0. Two outs later Knight connected for her second home run of the game giving the Panthers a 6-0 lead after three innings.

“I got a rise ball that didn’t rise. It just stayed flat and I hit it good,” Knight said.

In the sixth inning, Payton Jackson led off with a home run, Odneal followed with a double, Lauryn Banks singled her home and then scored on Maggie Darr’s sacrifice fly out. Needing just one more run to end the game under the mercy rule, Taylor Soanes hit a triple and scored on Dycha’s single.

“Mckinzey threw very well tonight. There were a few close calls early that she didn’t get, but she was able to adjust to the strike zone that was being called,” Ridge Point coach James McClanahan said.