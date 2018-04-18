Ridge Point beats Travis 4-2 in district showdown

With the score tied at two in the top of the sixth inning, Ridge Point’s Kyle Croft lined a two-run home run over the left field fence to give the Panthers a 4-2 win over Travis last Friday night at Travis High School.

The win improved the Panthers’ record to 8-2, and they remained tied with Austin for first place in District 20-6A. Travis dropped to second place with a 7-3 record.

The Panthers scored two runs in the fifth inning as they made the best of two errors, a single by Jared Mack, and sacrifice flies by Tanner Bond and John Metzger.

Travis came back in the bottom of the fifth with a two-out rally. David Pagan beat out a ground ball to second base, Diego Phillips reached on an error, and Sammy Faltine walked to load the bases. Bobby Lada then delivered a single to tie the game at 2.

In the top of the sixth inning, Will Pendergrass led off with a double, but it looked like he would be stranded as the next batters struck-out and fouled out. Kyle Croft, however, stepped up and lined the ball over the left field fence giving the Panthers’ the lead and the game.

“I got an inside fastball. The count was 3-1 so I was sitting on a fastball,” Croft said.

Chase Hendrix pitched six and two thirds innings allowing two runs, none of which were earned, on just four hits.

“I had some good jump on my fastball tonight, so I could get ahead early in the count. I could have been more consistent, but I was able to keep them off-balance,” Hendrix said. “I just try to throw strikes and trust my guys in the field and at the plate. I just have to do my part.”

“Chase is our warrior on the mound. This is his third year on varsity and he consistently goes deep into the game,” Ridge Point coach Clinton Welch said. “He does a great job of throwing strikes and he is a competitor. When things start going wrong, he mentally hangs in there. He did tonight what he’s been doing for us for the past three years. We needed this win to stay even with Austin. This is an absolutely tough district. We have a lot of really good teams and really well-coached teams. It makes it tough on game night.”