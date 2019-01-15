Ridge Point comes back to defeat Travis 54-47 in girls basketball

Behind 41-30 at the end of the third quarter, the Ridge Point Panthers outscored Travis 24-6 in the fourth quarter to pull out a 54-47 win Jan. 8 at Travis.

The first half was evenly played as Ridge Point led 15-12 at the end of the first quarter. Travis’ Delilah Van Campen sat out most of the first quarter with two fouls and when she returned with 6:07 to go in the half, the Tigers went on a 14-5 run to give Travis a 26-22 halftime lead.

The Tigers increased their lead to 41-30 at the end of three quarters as Van Campen scored nine points in the quarter. The Panthers crept closer and with 5:00 to go in the game, Van Campen fouled out with the Tigers up 43-37. The Panthers then went on a 17-4 run as they applied more defensive pressure.

At a timeout, Panther Coach Michael Vitek challenged his team to fight for every loose ball and to go for steals. The Panthers responded as they came up with three loose balls and two steals in the final three minutes.

Behind 47-46 with 1:40 to go in the game, Taylor scored on a jumper, Aleighyah Fontenot and Raven Adams each hit two free throws and Taylor finished the scoring with two free throws for a 54-47 win.

“That was not the way we wanted to start the game,” Vitek said. “But the kids were really battling on the defensive rebounds and we just kept playing together as a team, even when we were down. They just kept battling and battling. It’s all on them. They play hard together.”

Fontenot led Ridge Point with 16 points, including four three-pointers.

“About two summers ago, I began working on my three-point shot. I try to shoot 300 to 500 three-point shots every day to get better,” Fontenot said.

Ridge Point is now 6-0 and in first place in the district.

Van Campen led Travis with 15 points. The Tigers are now 3-3 in district play.