Ridge Point falls in state semis

The quest for state redemption has come to an end for the Ridge Point Lady Panthers.

After fighting back out of a 2-0 set hole, the Lady Panthers (46-5) fell to Plano West (40-5) Friday night in five sets (25-21, 25-11, 18-25, 21-25, 15-13) at in the Class 6A state semifinals at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, ending their season.

Despite the loss, however, 2019 will be a season that many will remember for years to come. A season after finishing with a school-record 47 wins on their way to the state final, the Lady Panthers followed up with a 46-win campaign in 2019.

Over the last four seasons, the Lady Panthers’ graduating class has helped rack up 150 wins, brought home three consecutive District 20-6A championships and punched a postseason ticket every year. After the Lady Panthers had never won more than 27 games in a season during their first five varsity seasons, the group never failed to win fewer than 28 games in four campaigns.

Following a loss to Austin on Oct. 18, 2016, the group did not lose a single District 20-6A match for the rest of their time at Ridge Point.

In the coming year, head coach Lauryn Bailey looks to face an uphill battle to replace a loaded squad that will graduate nine seniors, three of whom – Reagan Rutherford, Nia McCardell and Claire Jeter – earned All American honors in 2019.