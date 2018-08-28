Ridge Point just keeps reloading each year

Defensive end Nelson Ceaser was named the preseason defensive player of the year by the Touchdown Club of Houston at its preseason kickoff several weeks ago.

Ceaser follows former teammates Mustapha Muhammad who won the offensive award last year and Chad Bailey who was a defensive finalist.

“I didn’t know I was going to win the award, but I thought it would be nice. It felt good to follow Mustapha and Chad,” Ceaser said.

“Nelson is a special player. He is so athletic for his size. He could play a number of positions. I just can’t wait to see what he does on the field because he plays with a lot of confidence,” Ridge Point head coach Brett Sniffin said.

Ceaser has committed to play at the University of Houston next year.

“Coach Applewhite is a good coach and they have a lot of good players there that I look forward to playing with,” Ceaser said.

After Ceaser, the Panthers will be counting on some inexperienced players.

“We are going to play a lot of young kids. But they are getting better every day, so we are making progress. This team has great potential. We feel that they could really do some good things,” Sniffin said. “A lot of our success will be based on the offensive line. If those guys can come together and jell, we could be really good. Our skill players are just as good as any we have had in past years.”

The Panthers’ quarterback this year is junior Will Pendergrass.

“He has come up through our program. This will be his first year starting at quarterback, but he has been the starting third baseman for the Ridge Point varsity baseball team since his freshman year. So, he is used to playing under pressure,” Sniffin said. “He sees the field well, but he just needs some experience, and he will get that early.”

One of Pendergrass’ targets will be senior wide receiver John Paul Richardson.

“We have been grinding really hard in practice and everything is coming together,” Richardson said. “I am really looking forward to playing against the good defensive backs in the district. There are a lot of good athletes on defense in the district and I am just looking forward to playing them.”

Ridge Point 2018

Football Schedule

Week 1: Kingwood

Week 2: @ North Shore

Week 3: Dekaney

Week 4: Open

Week 5: Kempner

Week 6: @ Austin

Week 7: @ Bush

Week 8: Travis

Week 9: @ Elkins

Week 10: Clements

Week 11: @ Dulles