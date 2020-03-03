Ridge Point primed for success despite regional loss

From individual accolades to program firsts, the 2019-20 campaign was one to remember for the Ridge Point High School girls basketball team.

Even though this season didn’t end with the ultimate goal of winning a state championship, the Lady Panthers look primed for another run next year. Ridge Point (29-8) was denied its shot at the program’s first trip to the state tournament with a 51-47 loss to Clear Springs last Friday night in a Class 6A regional semifinal. The Lady Panthers could not hold on to a halftime lead against Clear Springs, the 25th-ranked team in 6A by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.

Despite the loss, the season held many milestones for Ridge Point. Junior point guard Raven Adams became the school’s all-time assists leader and finished the season with 578 in her career. Adams recorded her 500th assist during the Lady Panthers’ 69-60 loss to District 20-6A rival Bush on Jan. 10, becoming the first player in Ridge Point history – which dates to 2010 – to reach the statistical mark. The Lady Panthers also reached their first-ever regional tournament this year.

And the immediate future remains bright. The Lady Panthers will likely return their top three scorers from this season in juniors Aleighyah Fontenot (19.7 points per game), Dala Allen (11 ppg) and Adams (10.7 ppg). Allen was also the team’s leading rebounder.

Ridge Point has won at least 25 games in three straight seasons, including a school-record 31 last year.

State repeat bid ends for Hightower girls

The Hightower Lady Hurricanes (31-7) were tripped up in their quest for a return to the state tournament with a 56-40 loss to Cedar Park on Friday night.

Hightower will graduate six seniors and its top five scorers, including leading scorer and LSU commit Destini Lombard. Lombard, a three-time all-district selection, averaged 14.4 points per game this season along with five rebounds and five steals per contest.

Area boys teams advance to regional quarters

Last weekend was a big success for boys basketball teams in the area.

The Stafford Spartans (29-8) moved on in the playoffs with a 57-49 area-round victory Friday night over Fredericksburg, the 14th-ranked team in Class 4A by the TABC.

Stafford is scheduled to face District 25-4A rival Wharton at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Steinke Center in Kingsville in a third-round game as it looks to advance to the school’s first regional semifinal since 2009-10.

Hightower, meanwhile, continued its march with a 70-57 win over Port Arthur Memorial on Friday afternoon in a Class 5A area-round game thanks to 25 points from sophomore sensation Bryce Griggs.

The Hurricanes (29-5) are slated to face District 22-6A champion Crosby in the regional quarterfinals at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night Delmar Fieldhouse in Houston.

Travis (31-6) defeated Cy-Fair 71-65 Friday night to advance. The Tigers are scheduled to play Katy Morton Ranch at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Wheeler Fieldhouse in Sugar Land.