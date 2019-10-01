Ridge Point runs past Kempner in district opener

Ridge Point’s high-octane offense lived up to its reputation last weekend during a dominant wire-to-wire victory against a Fort Bend ISD rival.

The Panthers ran out quickly against the Kempner Cougars in their District 20-6A opener Saturday night at Mercer Stadium, scoring 21 points in both the first and second quarters before cruising through the second half in a 52-0 win. It was the third time in four games this season the Panthers have lit up the scoreboard for at least 35 points, and the second time they’ve scored at least 40.

“We didn’t turn the ball over, limited penalties and executed our offense well. When that happens we can score a lot of points,” head coach Brett Sniffin said. “Defensively, playing against Kempner requires a lot of discipline and hustle and the kids did great. Take away their fullback, make the (quarterback) pitch early and rally to the pitch. The kids played awesome.”

The victory improved Ridge Point to 3-1 overall and 1-0 in district play, while Kempner’s record fell to 2-2 and 0-1.

Bulldogs on the board

In other notable 20-6A play, the Austin Bulldogs pulled out their first win under first-year head coach Mike Arogbonlo, defeating Dulles 27-22 behind 265 yards and two touchdowns from quarterback Braeden Abboud as well as 140 yards and two scores from senior receiver and Texas commit Troy Omeire. It was the second consecutive game in which Abboud has thrown multiple touchdowns and Omeire’s second straight contest with at

least 100 yards.

Austin and Dulles are both 1-3 on the season.

The Panthers and Bulldogs weren’t the only ones to begin 20-6A play on a high note. Travis doubled up Elkins 56-28 to keep its record spotless at 4-0 while dealing the Knights their first loss. Meanwhile, Bush got back on track by defeating Clements 28-15, improving to 3-1 on the year while dropping the Rangers to 1-3.

In non-district play, Hightower defeated Rosenberg Terry 26-0 to even its record at 2-2, while Marshall dismantled Sterling 54-18 to improve to 4-1. Willowridge shut out Sharpstown 61-0 to win its third straight contest and run its record to 3-1, setting up a district showdown against Marshall next weekend.

In all, seven area schools scored victories last week. Stafford had a bye and is back in action Friday night against Yates.

Below is last week’s area scoreboard and this week’s schedule.

Last Week’s Scores

Sept. 26

Hightower 26, Terry 0

Austin 27, Dulles 22

Travis 56, Elkins 28

Sept. 27

Bush 28, Clements 15

Willowridge 61, Sharpstown 0

Sept. 28

Ridge Point 52, Kempner 0

Marshall 54, Sterling 18

This Week’s Games

Thursday

Travis at Dulles, 6:30 p.m.

Hightower vs. Angleton, 7 p.m.

Friday

Clements at Elkins, 7 p.m.

Marshall vs. Willowridge, 7 p.m.

Stafford at Yates, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Bush vs. Kempner, 1 p.m.

Austin at Ridge Point, 6 p.m.