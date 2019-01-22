Ridge Point stays undefeated, beats Dulles 67-55

Ridge Point’s Raven Adams (0) goes up for a shot against Dulles’ Dai Dai Powell (1) Friday night. (Photo by Bill McCaughey)

The Ridge Point Panthers improved their district record to 9-0, 25-4 overall, as they beat Dulles 67-55 in girls basketball last Friday at Ridge Point High School.

Behind 8-7 in the middle of the first quarter, the Panthers closed out the quarter with an 11-5 run to take the lead 18-13. Ridge Point stayed hot in the second quarter as they outscored Dulles 12-7 to make the halftime score 30-20.

In the third quarter, Ridge Point applied a pressing defense causing Dulles problems in advancing the ball beyond the half-court line. The Panthers went on a 14-4 run in the first four minutes of the quarter.

“We have been working really hard in practice on defense. The kids have really worked hard together and are starting to jell on the defensive end,” Ridge Point Coach Michael Vitek said. “All of the kids are stepping up and holding each other accountable and working together.”

Ridge Point then settled into a zone which Dulles found more to their liking as they went on a 9-0 run to end the quarter with Ridge Point up 46-33. In the fourth quarter, the teams traded baskets and the game ended with Ridge Point on Top 67-55.

Ridge Point’s Taylor Thomas (12) drives around two Dulles defenders. (Photo by Bill McCaughey)

Ridge Point had a balanced scoring attack as Aleighyah Fontenot had 15 points, Dala Allen had 11 and Raven Adams and Taylor Thomas had 10 points each.

“Sophomore Dala Allen is becoming a more dominant post player as she understands more and more of what we are doing on the offensive end,” Vitek said. “She is showing more versatility each game, especially in our press.”

The Panthers are in first place in District 20 6A with a two-game lead over Dulles and Kempner with five games left in the regular season.

Kempner comes back to defeat Travis 36-33

Kempner outscored Travis 8-4 in the fourth quarter to beat Travis 36-33 Jan. 15 at Travis High School.

Travis started fast as the Tigers took a 13-4 lead with three minutes to go in the first quarter, but Kempner scored the last five points of the quarter to cut the lead to 13-9 at the end of the first quarter. Each team scored six points in the second quarter to make the halftime score 19-15 in favor of Travis.

Kempner closed the gap to one point, 29-28 at the end of the third quarter as Jaiden Eaton scored nine points in the quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Kempner’s Alleah Dallas scored six points in the first four minutes as the Cougars went on a 7-0 run to take a 35-29 lead.

“We told Dallas at halftime that this was a big game for her. She played amazing. I am very proud of her,” Kempner Coach Melynda McGregor said.

Travis fought back to within two points at 35-33 but the Tigers missed several shots under the basket and then with five seconds to go in the game, a game-tying three-point shot was blocked. Kempner added a free throw at the end of the game to make the final score 36-33.

Eaton led Kempner with 13 points and Dallas had 10. Delilah Van Campen led Travis with 14 points.

“The last time we played Travis we won by only four points, so we expected a close game,” McGregor said. “I am very proud of my girls tonight. We took care of the ball and had good passing lanes. We may not be as good as some teams, but we are smart, and we are big. We can get the rebounds and control the boards. If you control the boards, you control the game. That’s a big thing for us.”