Ridge Point sweeps Atascocita, advances to regional finals

The Ridge Point Panthers are in the regional final for the first time.

The Panthers swept Atascocita 12-9 and 7-6 last week in their Region III-6A semifinal baseball series, advancing to face Kingwood this weekend.

Ridge Point (30-4-1) and Kingwood (31-6-2) will meet for the regional championship, with the winner going to the UIL state tournament. Their best-of-three series will be at the University of Houston with games scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, 7 p.m. Friday and, if necessary, 1 p.m. Saturday.

Playing host in Game 2 of its series against Atascocita, Ridge Point fell behind 1-0 before responding with three runs in the bottom of the first inning. Jacob Garcia hit a single scoring two runs, and Preston Steszewski had a sacrifice fly for another RBI in the inning.

Atascocita scored three in the top of the third to take a 4-3 lead, but once again the Panthers came back to score two runs in the bottom of the third to reclaim the lead. With Steszewski on first base, Justin Vossos doubled to give the Panthers runners on second and third base. Garcia grounded out scoring Steszewski, and Vossos scored on a wild pitch to give the Panthers a 5-4 lead.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Panthers had Steszewski on second and Garcia on first when on a potential double-play ground ball, Garcia got into a rundown and Steszewski scored as he beat the throw to home. Garcia then scored on an Atascocita error, giving the Panthers a 7-4 lead.

Atascocita threatened in the top of the seventh with two runs, but relief pitcher Dylan Bobo shut down the rally and the Panthers celebrated a history-making win.

