Ridge Point triplets win state title; qualify for national and world robotics championships 

Connor, Tim, and Haley White of Missouri City represented Texas recently at the US Create VEX National Robotics Championship in Iowa, and they represented Texas and the United States at the VEX World Championship in Kentucky.

Following a stellar season of winning the South Texas regional tournament in Galveston; “Best Robot Design” at the Texas State Championship; and placing second in their division at the Texas State Championship tournament.

This is the third consecutive year Connor won the Texas State Championship in the category of Best Design. For the award, he placed first of the top 70 teams in the state. Most teams have at least 12 members, with multiple robots, coached by a teacher/engineer, and are sponsored by their school or district. Team 1814 Delta competes with one robot built and operated by a set of triplets working from their home garage.

When Connor and his siblings transferred to a high school that did not have a VEX robotics program, Connor was not discouraged; instead, he created an independent team, 1814D (nickname “Delta”), and continued his stellar trek. As an “Independent,” limited funds and space, Connor built his robot in his family’s home garage and practiced in the their dining room and hallway. When possible, he traveled to schools in Houston and Texas City to practice on their fields. Meanwhile, Connor’s father, Tim, along with his siblings, Tim and Haley, joined the effort.

Last year, while attending Westbury Christian School, Connor (along with WCS Team Delta) placed sixth with his alliance in his division at nationals, and eighth in his division at the world championship.