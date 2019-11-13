Ridge Point volleyball advances to regional semis

On the heels of a run to the state title match last year, the Ridge Point Panthers volleyball team is making another strong playoff statement.

State runner-ups a season ago, the District 20-6A champion Panthers (44-4) haven’t slowed down this year, defeating Cinco Ranch (35-6) in straight sets Tuesday night at Wheeler Fieldhouse in Sugar Land to advance to the UIL Class 6A Region III semifinals. It was the 18th consecutive victory for Ridge Point, which hasn’t lost since Sept. 3.

The Panthers will clash with Pearland Dawson (43-4), the champions of District 23-6A, Friday at 5 p.m. at Wheeler Fieldhouse.