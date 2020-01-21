Ridge Point’s Adams remains hungry after passing milestone

Raven Adams’ basketball story began in fourth grade inside a local gym.

Seven years later, her tale is getting really good. Her current chapter will end with her topping the Ridge Point High School record books.

Adams, a junior point guard, recorded her 500th career assist during the Lady Panthers’ 69-60 loss to District 20-6A rival Bush on Jan. 10. She became the first player in Ridge Point history, which dates to 2010, to reach the statistical mark.

“I wasn’t even really thinking it was as big as people made it seem. But later I kind of started to see how big it was for me,” said Adams, who was honored for the accomplishment before the Lady Panthers’ Jan. 14 game against Travis. “I didn’t see it as anything big, but the way everyone reacted, I guess it was pretty big.”

Basketball came naturally to Adams, but remembering her introduction to competitive ball still takes her aback at times.

“My former AAU coach actually saw me at the YMCA and told me to come play with her (as a point guard),” she said. “I was just going with the flow.”

Adams has gone through a gauntlet, continuing to play AAU ball during the summer as she’s done since fourth grade with

teams such as the Texas Elite Stars. Even though she got a somewhat late start playing point guard, few could deny her natural gift.

“Her vision was like nothing I’d ever seen before,” said fourth-year Ridge Point coach Michael Vitek, who first came across Adams in junior high and has coached her for the entirety of her Lady Panther career.

Adams has been entrenched as Ridge Point’s court general since her freshman year. She has helped lead the team to 57 wins and back-to-back playoff appearances. This year’s team, despite graduating several key players from a year ago, was 19-6 going into last Friday’s game against Elkins.

“As a point guard, you can’t really make any excuses about who your teammates are – you’ve got to be the leader,” Adams said. “Whatever you’ve got, you play with that. If I know something isn’t their area of strength, I wouldn’t put them in a position to do something (they’re not comfortable with). You act accordingly with it and go with what you have.”

Vitek, who has overseen Adams’ growth to one of the premier point guards in the district, echoed the sentiment, adding that her poise and on-court maturity has allowed her to gel with anyone on the court.

“Her being able to trust her teammates more and more as they’ve developed is incredible,” he said. “She would’ve made a pass last year that she’s not making this year because she knows who her teammates are and tries to put them in a better position as we’ve gone along.”

She may now be alone atop the Lady Panther record book for assists, but Adams’ story remains far from finished.

“I feel like there’s always more to come,” she said. “I can always give more.”