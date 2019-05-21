Ridge Point’s Gray makes waves at state golf tournament

Grip it and rip it is Reagan Gray’s philosophy.

It worked well for her last week at Legacy Hills Golf Club in Georgetown, where the Ridge Point High School sophomore shot 3 over par and tied for 14th place in the UIL girls golf state tournament for Class 6A.

“I knew I could do well at state this year,” Gray said. “Last year as a freshman, I was just excited to get the opportunity to be there. This year it was time to focus.”

Last year, Gray placed 45th with a score of 16 over par. She improved by 13 strokes this year, following a first-round 74 with a final-round 73.

“I am so proud of her, and I am excited to see what she does in the future,” Ridge Point golf coach Morgan Rollins said.

Gray started playing at a very young age, receiving her first set of clubs when she was 4. She learned the game from her father, Jon Gray, a role model who she credits with helping her become the player she is.

Jon Gray, an associate professor in health and human performance at the University of Houston, encouraged his daughter to have fun playing golf.

“I don’t think we even kept score when she started,” he said.

During middle school, Reagan Gray played volleyball and ran track.

“When I got to ninth grade, I realized if I wanted to be serious about golf, I needed to drop other sports,” she said.

Gray now has a coach at the Jim McLean Golf Center in Fort Worth and works out with a private trainer twice a week to improve her stability, strength and power. She also focuses on keeping a positive attitude.

Gray has caught the attention of several colleges. At the state tournament, there were eight college coaches watching her play. She would like to play at the NCAA Division I level and then move on to professional golf.

But for now, she has a full schedule of tournaments this summer and is looking forward to qualifying for the state championships next year.

“My goal for next year is a top 10 finish at state,” Gray said.

