Ridge Point’s Kennett earns two medals at state meet

It was a time of reckoning and growing for Fort Bend ISD swimmers last weekend as the district sent nine individual athletes and four relay teams to the Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center in Austin for the UIL Class 6A state swimming and diving meet.

Even though no swimmer was able to bring home state championship, there were still many strong performances from area competitors, led by Ridge Point senior Bobbi Kennett. She earned two medals and set a new personal and school record in her signature event.

Kennett, taking part in her third consecutive state meet, competed in the 100-yard freestyle finals for the third straight year. Following a 12th-place finish two seasons ago and a fourth-place finish in 2019, she reached the podium on Saturday, finishing third with a final time of 50.11 seconds – besting her previous mark of 50.70 at last year’s state meet.

The Texas A&M commit also made her state debut in the 100 breaststroke, narrowly missing out on her first state title. After posting the best preliminary time of 1:01.63, Kennett swam a final time of 1:01.72 – finishing in second place and just .24 seconds behind fellow A&M signee Alaya Smith of Rockwall.

Elsewhere around the district, Clements had multiple relay teams with strong showings in Austin involving a young quartet that looks to have a bright future.

In the boys 400 freestyle relay finals, the Rangers’ team consisting of junior Jordan Dorado, sophomores Kevin Zhou and Alex Fu and freshman Charles Belloti finished seventh overall on Saturday with a time of 3:08.11. That same quartet also finished eighth in the 200 freestyle relay final with a time of 1:26.11.

Liu also finished ninth overall in the boys 100 butterfly with a time of 49.68 in the consolation final.

Junior Beaux Hoffman was the lone representative for the Dulles Vikings over the weekend, competing in her second straight state meet. She finished fifth in the girls 100 butterfly final with a time of 54.99. It was a small step up for Hoffman, who finished seventh in the event in 2019.

For complete individual and team results, visit the UIL’s website at uiltexas.org/swimming-diving/state.