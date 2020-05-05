Rising property values causing uproar

Thousands in Fort Bend County have filed for unemployment as the COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on the area’s economy.

Adding to the strain is that many county property owners are being asked to pay an increased tax bill at the end of this year.

Property owners recently received their 2020 Notice of Appraised Value with an average increase to residential property values of about $13,000, or 4.71 percent, from 2019. That translates to higher tax bills.

“The timing of it is just not good,” said Fort Bend County Precinct 4 Commissioner Ken DeMerchant, who has seen the impact on some of his neighbors in New Territory. “… It can really be a strain on your finances (when you lose your job). The bad news just keeps coming.”

According to DeMerchant, about 30,000 people in Fort Bend County have filed for unemployment as social distancing measures during the pandemic have forced temporary or permanent business closures. At the same time, more than 80 percent of appraised properties in Fort Bend County saw a rise in value from 2019 to 2020, according to chief appraiser Jordan Wise of the Fort Bend Central Appraisal District (FBCAD).

A petition was previously circulated calling for changes to 2020 appraised values.

“My office has gotten a ton of phone calls and emails about their appraisal value going way up. The way I look at it is that we need to let folks in Austin know this an issue we would like to see addressed somehow,” said DeMerchant, whose precinct covers primarily Sugar Land and other northeast portions of the county.

Wise said a significant reason for the increased values is the county’s growth and influx of new amenities. FBCAD creates a report based on a visual inspection, using recent sales of similar properties, market trends and aspects of the home such as square footage and amenities in order to determine the property’s appraisal value.

Part of that growth is also new residential homes, according to Wise. He said that for 2020 valuation purposes, FBCAD saw more than 7,800 new residential properties built to accompany a population that exceeds 800,000.

While property values increased this year for the majority of appraised properties in the county, Wise said 12 percent of properties saw a drop in value and a small percentage held steady year over year.

“You’re starting to see those developments go in, which drives up land values,” he said. “All of that is turning into growth for a lot of the county, and that’s how we got to where we are today.”

That explanation isn’t good enough for local officials such as DeMerchant and Precinct 1 Commissioner Vincent Morales, whose precinct includes mostly Richmond and Rosenberg.

“Many of our residents are facing complete economic devastation,” Morales wrote in an April 16 Facebook post. “… I’ve had hundreds of conversations, emails, Facebook messages, and video chat discussions with Precinct 1 property owners. These stories have ranged from infuriating to heartbreaking, and we have to take drastic action to make changes now.”

However, Wise said FBCAD’s hands are tied with regards to providing relief, noting there is nothing within current appraisal law that provides guidance on lowering values during times such as a pandemic. There was state legislation passed during the last session for disaster exemptions, but Wise said the law’s scope is limited to physical damage from natural disasters such as hurricanes as opposed to economic damage.

“I’ve been involved with calls with the comptroller and governor’s office to try figuring out what sort of help we can provide. We’re very sympathetic to what has been going on,” Wise said. “We have to follow the law, but at the same time we’re working to see what can be done to help the citizens here. Nobody’s been in this type of situation before, so I think everybody’s trying to do the best we can as we figure this out.”

In addition to contacting State Comptroller Glenn Hegar and Gov. Greg Abbott, DeMerchant said he has provided a call to action for the roughly 180,000 residents of Precinct 4, urging them to contact their elected officials in Austin. DeMerchant has provided a sample letter, which can be found online at fortbendcountytx.gov/home/showdocument?id=53986.

After all, DeMerchant said, there is strength in numbers.

“The more people who complain, the more attention it’s going to get. Because a whole bunch of people contacted me, it got my attention,” he said. “If all of our residents send the governor an email or call and tell him this is an issue, then he has to respond. That has a bigger impact than a petition or something like that.”

DeMerchant urged residents to reach out to their representatives in Austin as soon as possible. Fort Bend residents also have until May 15 to protest their 2020 appraisals online at fbcad.org/online-protest-faq/ or by contacting FBCAD at 281-344-8623.

“At the local level, our hands are tied,” DeMerchant said. “We would like to see a legislative session or something from the governor easing this burden on folks right now. I know his focus is getting Texas back open, but we still need (something).”