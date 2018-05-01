Fort Bend Southwest Star Newspaper

Local News, Classifieds, Real Estate for Sugar Land, Richmond, Stafford, Missouri City, Katy

River Pointe Church breaks ground on Missouri City campus

by Leave a Comment

Breaking ground for the new River Pointe Church campus in Missouri City are, from the left, Senior Pastor Patrick Kelley, Jonathan Kelley, Assistant Police Chief Lance Bothell, City Councilmember Floyd Emery, City Manager Anthony Snipes, Mayor Allen Owen, Michael Vaughn, Jared Wood, Carlos Vargas, Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce President Keri Schmidt, Lead Pastor Nathan Bryant, and Tommy Bourgeois. (Submitted photo)

From staff reports
For the fort bend star

On April 24, River Pointe Church and Missouri City officials came together for a groundbreaking ceremony of the third permanent location for the church in Missouri City, located at 7042 Knights Court. The new 42,000-square-foot building will be on an 18.5 acre lot and will host a grand opening in the spring of 2019.

Nestled between Highway 6, Sienna Plantation and Riverstone communities, the River Pointe Church Missouri City campus will feature distinct and specially designed adult, student and kids’ spaces that will facilitate faith and relationships, as well as a large sanctuary for gathering and worship. Services will be offered on Sundays, with an estimated capacity of 2,500 guests per weekend.

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *