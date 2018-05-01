River Pointe Church breaks ground on Missouri City campus

From staff reports

For the fort bend star

On April 24, River Pointe Church and Missouri City officials came together for a groundbreaking ceremony of the third permanent location for the church in Missouri City, located at 7042 Knights Court. The new 42,000-square-foot building will be on an 18.5 acre lot and will host a grand opening in the spring of 2019.

Nestled between Highway 6, Sienna Plantation and Riverstone communities, the River Pointe Church Missouri City campus will feature distinct and specially designed adult, student and kids’ spaces that will facilitate faith and relationships, as well as a large sanctuary for gathering and worship. Services will be offered on Sundays, with an estimated capacity of 2,500 guests per weekend.