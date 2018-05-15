River Pointe Church opens new children’s building

Patrick Kelley, senior pastor of River Pointe Church in Richmond, cuts the ribbon May 10 to open the new 34,000-square-foot children’s ministry building, along with officials from the city, church, and the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce. The two-story building includes nursing rooms, a large outdoor balcony that will double as an open-air classroom, large family restrooms and specialized rooms throughout to fit the specific needs of children at varying ages. The grand opening of the building came in time for Mother’s Day weekend. (photo by Joe Southern)