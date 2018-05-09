Riverstone residents protest FBISD rezoning

Tired of having their children switch schools every few years, hundreds of parents and their children from the Riverstone community staged a huge protest Saturday, May 5, at the intersection of Riverstone Boulevard and State Highway 6.

Many clad in light blue T-shirts and nearly all carrying protest signs, the community members were upset with the Fort Bend Independent School District’s plan to re-zone schools.

“For the past month, we parents, as residents of the Riverstone community, have been engaging in FBISD’s facilities planning exercise,” said parent Radhika Iyer. “We have provided feedback to the school district in several ways including surveys, petitions, and steering committee meetings. As the facilities planning comes to an end, we residents are unsure that the district is pursuing stable, long-term solutions in the best interest of all children of FBISD. We are resorting to peaceful protest to raise awareness of the need for better planning for FBISD.”

Joe Thekkanath, who has been a resident since 2009, has been through a similar rezoning by FBISD in 2014 and recalls speaking at the FBISD board meetings in 2014.

“It’s disturbing to me as a resident to appear before the FBISD Board of Trustees every four years and ask not to be rezoned,” he said. “It’s time for FBISD to find better, long term solutions that include a dedicated middle school for our community and a clear feeder pattern from elementary to middle to high school, keeping the neighborhood children together. We had enough of shuffling kids around.”

The group said they would appear in force Monday night at a meeting of the Fort Bend ISD board of trustees. (See related story.)

“Parents, many of whom are with various professional backgrounds, have conducted detailed data analysis that shows need for a middle school in the area as a long-term stable solution,” said parent Arun Mundra.