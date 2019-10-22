Road work to continue through at least Friday

A minor roadwork project may cause slight delays and detours around Missouri City through the end of this week.

City officials say work involving enhancements on southbound University Boulevard at Highway 6 near Missouri City, which began Monday, could take the road down to one lane through at least Friday. According to the city, delays are expected in this major intersection during this period. Anyone traveling has been advised to avoid the area and take alternate routes if possible, or use extreme caution if traveling through the intersection.