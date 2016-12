ROBERT JAMES BRENNER

May 5, 1947 • December 15, 2016

Robert James Brenner, 69, passed away Thursday, December 15, 2016 in Sugar Land. He was born May 5, 1947 in Painesville, Ohio to Robert Paul Brenner and Florence Peck Brenner. Robert was a member of St. Laurence Catholic Church in Sugar Land. Robert was an Engineer and retired from the Fluer Corporation.

Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Mary Ann Dirba Brenner, his mother, Florence Brenner, 2 daughters, Melissa Cooprider and husband Chris, Monica Brenner Fernandez and husband Vann, 3 sisters, Donna Graham and husband Jim, Nancy Williams, Susan Martin and husband Ron, 5 grandchildren, Stephen Sterbenz, Rhett Cooprider, Spencer Patterson, Madison Fernandez and Donnovann Fernandez and a host of other loving family members and friends.

A funeral mass will be held Thursday, December 22, 2016 at 10:00 A.M. at St Laurence Catholic Church in Sugar Land with burial to follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park in Rosenberg. Visitation will be Wednesday evening, December 21, 2016 from 4-8 P.M. with a Rosary at 7 P.M.

Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd., (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218) in Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.