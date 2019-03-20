Rodeo Houston Championships

Tie-down roping

Caleb Smidt of Bellville goes after a calf in the tie-down roping competition during the championships Saturday at RodeoHouston. Smidt was credited with a no catch, but still earned $9,875 during the three-week run of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo at NRG Stadium. (Photo by Joe Southern)

Off the hard way

Parker Breding of Montana sees his championship dreams come to an end Saturday during the bull riding event at RodeoHouston. He was bucked off in both the championship and shootout rounds. Trevor Kastner was this year’s bull riding champion. (Photo by Joe Southern)

Riding bareback

Lane McGehee of Victoria scored an 83 on this bareback ride Saturday during the championship round at RodeoHouston, but it wasn’t good enough to make the shootout. The bareback championship went to Kaycee Field of Utah. (Photo by Joe Southern)

High in the saddle

Cody DeMoss of Heflin, La., attempts to three-peat as RodeoHouston’s saddle bronc champion Saturday at NRG Stadium. DeMoss failed to score in the shootout round leaving Jesse Wright of Utah to win the $50,000 prize. (Photo by Joe Southern)