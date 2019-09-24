Roping recollections : Texas tradition set to bring more memories for residents

The Fort Bend County Fair isn’t just about chowing down fried everything in sight – though it likely doesn’t hurt the experience.

It’s also a chance for fairgoers young and old to create lasting memories and pass down one of the Lone Star State’s many traditions to a younger generation, and the annual event is gearing up for another run beginning Friday.

Fort Bend County Fair President Marjie Pollard said the fair – now in its 83rd year – has long been akin to a rite of passage handed down through generations of her family, from her mom all the way to her grandkids.

“I am thrilled to be able to support our kids, give our community a fair to enjoy, as I and my family did growing up,” Pollard said in a news release. “It is a tradition for me to come to the fair and I can only hope to help inspire other families to do the same.”

More than 50 committees and 1,500 volunteers come together each year to create memories for more than 100,000 fairgoers through fried food, carnival games and live entertainment and rodeo festivities. Headlining this year’s fair and rodeo will be Wade Bowen, Southern County Line with a tribute to George Strait and Alan Jackson, Michael Salgado, Bag of Donuts, Neal McCoy, Jody Booth and Jake Hooker. Food vendors will offer turkey legs, burgers, BBQ, roasted corn and hand-dipped corn dogs as well as tamales, funnel cakes with Bavarian cream and fried Oreos.

Also part of the experience will be the seventh annual Commodity Carnival on Sept. 28-29, an interactive, educational fair partnership between CME Group and the National 4-H Council that teaches young fairgoers about practical applications associated with producing and bringing livestock to market at fairs around the country.

“The focus and purpose of the Commodity Carnival is to bolster our collective efforts to increase agricultural literacy and highlight the important role of agriculture commodities,” 4-H Council President and CEO Jennifer Sirangelo said in a news release. “Students get to take part in an interactive, hands-on experience that allows them to learn by doing.”

The annual parade will kick off the fair’s 10-day run – which also includes 500 livestock exhibitors, rodeo events such as mutton busting, wine tastings and talent competitions – at 9 a.m. Friday at the historic courthouse in Richmond, making its way west down Highway 90 before finishing at Jennetta Street in Rosenberg.

So whether a person’s favorite Texas tradition involves two-stepping to country music, trying to win a stuffed animal from the carnival or chowing down on all the fried food their body can handle – or maybe more – Pollard hopes the fair can bless others the way it’s blessed her family for decades.

“Whether it’s the livestock shows, the fair food, the rodeo action or the carnival rides, I want our fair to be a place where all families can enjoy,” she said.

FBC FAIR AND RODEO IMPORTANT INFO

Sept. 27-Oct. 6

Fort Bend County Fairgrounds

4310 Hwy. 36, Rosenberg, TX 77471

TICKET PRICES

Season Pass: $40

Adults: $15 at the gate, $12 online

Children ages 6-11: $5

Children age 5 and under: Free

Advanced Day Pass: $10

Advance child’s ticket: $4

Free parking

Source: Fort Bend County Fair and Rodeo