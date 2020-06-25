Rosenberg amending Fourth of July festivities

During a regular meeting Tuesday, the Rosenberg City Council voted to modify its annual Fourth of July celebration as COVID-19 continues to impact the region.

A news release from the city said it will still host the fireworks show at dusk, but Seabourne Creek Nature Park – typically where residents can take in the show – will be closed. The live vendors and music for the event, which draws about 6,000 people each year, has also been cancelled, according to the city.

Residents are still encouraged to take in the show from various points around the city while maintaining social distancing to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

The upper-respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus strain has infected 3,267 Fort Bend County residents as of Thursday morning, according to the county. Rosenberg has had 243 cases.

“Although we had hoped to host the event as originally planned, we had to take into account the safety of our community and city staff,” City Manager John Maresh said.

For more information about the July 4 event, residents can reach out to the Rosenberg Parks and Recreation Department at 832-595-3520.