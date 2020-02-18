Rosenberg animal shelter receives national honor

Rosenberg Animal Control & Shelter was honored Feb. 13 by the No Kill Advocacy Center and the Saving 90 Organization for achieving more than a 90 percent live release rate average over the last year, one of only six community shelters in Texas to receive the distinction.

According to the shelter, this past January marked its 12th consecutive month of obtaining an overall live release rate above 90 percent. The center reported a placement rate of 97 percent for dogs and 90 percent for cats, while the shelter said adoptions rose 89 percent.

For more information about the shelter or to find out how you can adopt, visit the shelter at 1207 Blume Rd., call 832-595-3490 or follow its social media pages @bergshelterpets.