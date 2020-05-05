Rosenberg approves grant for businesses

Small businesses in Rosenberg that are feeling the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic

could have some temporary relief on the way.

On April 21, the Rosenberg City Council voted 4-3 to approve a Business Resiliency Grant that is intended to assist small businesses in the city that have experienced significant revenue decline due to social distancing measures in response to the pandemic.

“It was a matter of looking around at other cities and seeing what kinds of actions they were taking. Like so many others we were at a loss – we didn’t have a game plan,” Rosenberg Economic Development Director Jeremy Heath said. “We were calling plays at the line of scrimmage and looking for ways to help.”

According to Rosenberg’s recent survey of 68 businesses in the city, 49 have had to at least partially shut down operations during the pandemic. Twenty-nine have had to close completely at one point or another.

“The statistics are kind of depressing,” Heath said.

The program will pay for one month’s rent or mortgage for any business with a storefront within the city limits, up to a maximum of $6,000 per eligible business. There is $250,000 in funds available, which will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis until the funds have been used, according to the city.

In order to apply for the grant, businesses must meet the following criteria, among others:

· Have a loss of revenue of 25 percent or more as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic as shown by profit and loss statements;

·Operating within the corporate limits of the city of Rosenberg prior to April 8, 2018;

· Have a physical location within Rosenberg’s city limits where business activity is conducted;

· Had a combined total of no less than 2 and no more than 25 part-time or full-time employees as of March 1;

· Have applied for other state, federal or lending institution-based financial resources on or after March 13

Funds for the project are coming from the Rosenberg Development Corporation, an economic development corporation funded by a one-half cent sales tax. Heath said the $250,000 fund was created specifically for those impacted by the pandemic and comes from projects already approved by the development corporation and funded in past budget cycles that have not yet taken place.

“We didn’t have to find any additional or extra money. We took money already in our budget that we deemed a lower priority than trying to help our businesses make it through this,” Heath said. “No taxpayer dollars will be used for this.”

The grant was not unanimously supported. Mayor William Benton was one of three council members who voted against the grant.

“There are many opportunities now for businesses to receive public assistance,” he said. “We have to look at need before greed.”

Applications for the COVID-19 Business Resiliency Grant Program are now available at rosenbergtx.gov/business-resiliency-grant/ and can be submitted by email to rbrg@rosenbergtx.gov beginning at 10 a.m. Friday. Funds will be distributed to approved applicants beginning June 26.

For more information about the grant program, or to obtain a copy of the application, small business owners can visit rosenbergtx.gov/business-resiliency-grant/.

Questions regarding the Business Resiliency Grant Program can be directed to the Rosenberg Economic Development Department at 832-595-3330.

“This seemed to be the choice other cities had gone to,” Heath said. “Only time will tell if it helps or not.”