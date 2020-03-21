Rosenberg bans commercial bus drop-offs in city limits

On Thursday, Rosenberg Mayor William Benton signed an order restricting drop-off access from commercial buses within the city limits.

A news release from the city said the order is in response to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Fort Bend County. Officials with Fort Bend County Health & Human Services announced Friday that the county’s number of confirmed cases of the upper-respiratory disease caused by the new strain of coronavirus had risen to 29 as testing becomes more readily available in the Houston region.

“The order serves to prevent the spread of this potentially devastating disease in our community by limiting the access and ingress to the City of Rosenberg for the safety of individuals,” the city said.

According to the order, residents can take commercial buses through Rosenberg, but will not be allowed to get off anywhere within the corporate limits of the city.

The restriction will last until Benton removes it or the end of the city’s disaster declaration, which is scheduled to last through Tuesday, March 24. At that time, city council will hold a meeting to determine whether to extend the declaration beyond the initial seven-day period, for up to an additional 30 days.

“The city of Rosenberg is taking extraordinary measures to prevent the spread of this potentially devastating disease in our community,” the city said. “Personal actions by individuals are important to keeping themselves, their families, coworkers and our community healthy.”